Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber won a clear majority in the May primary election and moves on to the general election where she will face Democrat Debbie Boothe-Schmidt for State House District 32. The seat is currently held by Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell.
“I’m humbled and grateful that voters chose our campaign to bring our common sense back to Salem,” said Weber. “As the Mayor of Tillamook and a 50-year resident, I know that people here won’t stand for being pushed around by Portland politicians anymore. We will fight every day from now until November to ensure that we give our rural working families and coastal communities a strong voice representing them in the State Capitol.”
Suzanne Weber has lived in Tillamook for 50 years and has served her community as an elementary school teacher for 30 years. After retiring from the Tillamook School District, Weber opened a small retail business, which she ran with her sister-in-law. In 2002, she was appointed to the Tillamook City Council, a nonpartisan position she held until 2010 when she was first elected mayor. Weber was re-elected for a third term in 2018.
Weber has been an outspoken critic of Kate Brown and Tiffiny Mitchell’s onslaught of fees, taxes and price increases to pay for Portland ideas that do nothing to help the Oregon Coast. Her priority is protecting our natural-resource based jobs and the families who depend on them. Over 50% of the contributions to Friends of Suzanne Weber have come from House District 32.
The race for House District 32 is expected to be among the most hotly contested 2020 legislative elections in all of Oregon. A strong plurality of district residents are registered as non-affiliated or Independent voters. Tiffiny Mitchell’s campaign spent more than half a million dollars to hold on to the seat in 2018.
