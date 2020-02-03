Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber has announced her candidacy for the Oregon Legislature in House District 32. The seat is currently held by Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell (D-Astoria).
In a press release announcing her run, Weber said she has spent her career helping North Coast families, and she is tired of her community not having a voice for its values in the Oregon House. Weber said Mitchell has voted time and time again for the “extreme” priorities of Portland politicians, and she looks forward to giving the voters a choice between her decades of experience fighting for rural Oregon and Mitchell’s legislative record.
“In her first year in the Legislature, Mitchell racked up an extreme record. Mitchell voted for cap and trade, which would spike fuel prices for Oregonians and destroy rural jobs,” Weber said. “She also voted to steal over $100 million from Oregonians’ kicker tax checks and took retirement benefits away from retired government workers, including teachers.”
Weber said it is time for the North Coast to have a representative who serves the interests of our rural working families, adding that she has lived here for 50 years and has deep roots in the community.
“I am ready to go to work for you in Salem to protect what I know and love about the North Coast,” Weber said.
Weber said her priorities are stopping the “onslaught of fees, taxes and price increases stemming for Portland ideas that do nothing to help the Oregon Coast and protecting our natural-resource based jobs and the families who depend on them.”
Weber worked as an elementary school teacher for 30 years. After retiring from the Tillamook School District, she opened a small retail business that she ran with her sister-in-law. In 2002, she was appointed to the Tillamook City Council, a position she held until 2010 when she was first elected mayor. Weber was re-elected for a third term in 2018.
