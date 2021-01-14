Tillamook Lightwave (a consortium of Tillamook County, Tillamook People’s Utility District and the Port of Tillamook Bay) have initiated a discovery study, to be completed this spring, to gain a clearer understanding of broadband needs in Tillamook County. Tillamook Lightwave has contracted with HR Green, Inc., a national engineering firm with ties in Oregon, to complete this initial discovery phase.
An online survey is now available to gather specific information from residents and businesses. The survey will be available through February 15, 2021 and may be accessed at: http://bit.ly/TLWBroadband.
Tillamook Lightwave considers broadband to be a critical service for businesses, organizations and citizens. This study will allow the Tillamook Lightwave leadership to gain a clearer understanding of what steps may be required to gain and maintain a competitive advantage in terms of broadband, and to make sure that the community’s needs are met. The initial phase of the study includes gathering input from County residents, businesses and key stakeholders to compare against industry data.
“We want to take the steps to make sure our citizens and businesses have the connectivity they need to thrive in Tillamook County. We also view broadband as a competitive issue in keeping Tillamook County as one of the top destinations to work and live,” said David Yamamoto, Tillamook County Commissioner and Tillamook Lightwave Board member. “To do that, we have to start by having a good picture of what connectivity there currently is in Tillamook County and what connectivity issues our citizens and businesses have which will help us determine what next steps to take.”
“We will be gathering input through a survey that will be open through Feb. 15, 2021,” said Doug Olson, Tillamook PUD president and Tillamook Lightwave Board member. “We’d like as many residents and businesses as possible to complete the survey so we have a clear picture of the needs and gaps in service. Our project consultant, HR Green, will also be interviewing government representatives and leaders from various industries during that time to gather additional information.”
