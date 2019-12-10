The 17th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festivities took place Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Second Street Plaza. The fun started at 3:30 p.m. with snacks and treats, cookie decorating, a coloring contest, Christmas entertainment and photos with Santa. The tree lighting took place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Holiday Light Parade.
There was free food in the form of hot dogs, cheeseburgers and fries. Hot chocolate and ice cream were also available. Kids in a variety of age groups won the coloring contest and were able to pick out a stuffed animal as a prize.
A short Light Parade followed after the tree lighting and included holiday characters Santa Claus and The Grinch.
