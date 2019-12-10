The 17th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festivities took place Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Second Street Plaza. The fun started at 3:30 p.m. with snacks and treats, cookie decorating, a coloring contest, Christmas entertainment and photos with Santa. The tree lighting took place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Holiday Light Parade.

Tree Lighting
There was free food in the form of hot dogs, cheeseburgers and fries. Hot chocolate and ice cream were also available. Kids in a variety of age groups won the coloring contest and were able to pick out a stuffed animal as a prize.

Photos with Santa

Photo with Santa
Tree Lighting
A short Light Parade followed after the tree lighting and included holiday characters Santa Claus and The Grinch.

Holiday Parade
Holiday Parade
Holiday Parade
