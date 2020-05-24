The entire community is invited to join Tillamook High School (THS) for the senior procession Friday, May 29. Students will leave the high school at 6:30 p.m., travel down Miller, turn west on 11th, travel north on Pacific, and then east on Third Street to end at the Fairgrounds (location of graduation) at 7 p.m.
THS encourages you to line the procession route, decorate cars, cheer, yell, honk, hold up signs, decorate houses and help celebrate the graduates.
Follow all social distancing guidelines recommended by the Oregon Health Authority. People are encouraged to remain in their cars. Do not block private driveways or streets. Do not stop traffic for pictures or any other reason. The ceremony starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Due to limited parking, only cars with a ticket will be allowed into the fairgrounds for the graduation ceremony. Students were provided with those tickets. The entire ceremony will be broadcast live on Tillamook High School’s Facebook page for those who want to watch from home.
Those who do not have Facebook and everyone attending the ceremony will be able to hear the entire event on KTIL.
