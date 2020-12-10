The Tillamook High School Alumni Scholarship Committee recently awarded scholarships to five June 2020 graduates and one post-graduate.
Selection was based on scholarship, leadership, and service to the school and community. There were many qualified applicants, which made the selection difficult. This year’s recipients are: Lexie Crabtree, Cassandra Wehage, Delainy Lea, Lillian Weber, Kaitlyn Sisco and McKenzie Main (post-grad.) Students received $3,000 toward their second term college tuition.
The funds for scholarships are provided through generous donations from class reunions, memorials and support of the community. The committee board of directors states donations are always gratefully accepted and are tax deductible.
Anyone wishing to contact the committee may do so by writing to P.O. Box 195, Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
