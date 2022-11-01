Tillamook High School officially opened its new $2.3 million athletic facility with a ribbon cutting on Friday night before the football team’s final game of the regular season.
The renovated facility boasts a turf field, full complement of track and field amenities, and state of the art new lighting.
“What I’m excited about is what a great facility (this is) for our students, staff and community,” Tillamook School District 9 Superintendent Curt Shelley said ahead of the facility’s opening.
When Shelley arrived in the district in 2017, he noticed that the old turf was starting to wear out.
By 2019, the old track was also falling apart and employees from the Tillamook People’s Utility District told him that the lights were unsafe.
Considering all this, Shelley and the district decided it was time for a complete overhaul.
The district had already begun increasing their annual contributions to the general fund when Shelley arrived, increasing from a baseline of $50,000 annually to $300,000 in recent years.
In addition to making use of the general fund and some state funding, local businesses stepped up to help cover the cost of construction.
“We have been as fortunate as you can imagine,” Shelley said.
Hampton Lumber, Stimson Lumber and Werner Beef and Brew, already have their logos featured on the field, while Adventist health will be joining them shortly. The PUD and Portland Timbers also provided donations to help complete the renovation.
Shelley put particular emphasis on the significant support that the Tillamook Creamery has given to the project.
“We are just so thankful that the creamery, once again and in so many ways, has stepped up to help the community and our school system,” Shelley said.
He was particularly grateful that the creamery agreed to the end zones being painted red, replacing the old blue and yellow color scheme, while keeping the creamery’s logo.
The project, managed by Binyon Sports, got off to a slow start this spring, as rains endured, pushing the start date from May into June. The delayed timeline has caused a disruption to fall sports, with teams playing most of their seasons on the road.
“I’m appreciative of our patience with our community because we were limited in our fall sports,” Shelley said.
He also said that he wanted to thank the community for its help with the project, highlighting that the district had been able to save $27,000 when locals hauled away the old turf.
Shelley was happy to see that the renovated track and field were already being heavily used by community members in the leadup to the ribbon cutting.
“If you out there on a weekend or an evening, all ages are walking and running, which does my heart good,” Shelley said before adding, “does theirs good as well.”
