New Football Field

The new field, track and lights at Tillamook High.

Tillamook High School officially opened its new $2.3 million athletic facility with a ribbon cutting on Friday night before the football team’s final game of the regular season.

The renovated facility boasts a turf field, full complement of track and field amenities, and state of the art new lighting. 

