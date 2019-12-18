For Tillamook High School graduate, Araya Wilks, being the Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador is a way to honor her family’s dairy farming heritage and share her grandmother’s legacy. For the past year, this 20-year-old has promoted the dairy industry as the Tillamook County Dairy Princess. Next month, she’ll compete to represent the dairy industry throughout the state.
“I have always wanted to help my community in any way I could,” says Wilks. “Being a dairy princess ambassador is a great way to connect to the youth around the town where I have grown up.”
Wilks, a 2017 Tillamook High School graduate, helped feed calves on her grandparents’ dairy farm for the past four years. Now a Rehabilitation Aid at Adventist Health, Wilks plans to enroll at East West School of Healing Arts and pursue a license in massage therapy.
For the past year, Wilks has been busy representing Tillamook County, promoting dairy products, educating the public about nutrition and enlightening her community about life on a dairy farm at local schools, fairs and events.
2019 Oregon Dairy Princess Emily Henry and First Alternate Natalie Berry will pass on their titles during the Oregon Dairy Women’s 61st annual Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Coronation Banquet, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Salem Convention Center.
Wilks will arrive with the other contestants and judges Friday morning for a full two days of interviews, speeches and prepared commercials promoting dairy products. The winner will be crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s banquet.
If selected for the title, Wilks looks forward to hundreds of elementary school presentations, civic organization speaking engagements and public appearances.
Tickets to attend the event can be ordered prior to Jan. 6, from the Oregon Dairy Women by visiting oregondairywomen.com/events.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $50 per person and must be paid for in advance.
The other state finalists include Taysha Veeman of Marion County and Jaime Evers of Klamath County.
