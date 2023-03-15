Tillamook Forest Center re-opens to public March 17

The Tillamook Forest Center staff celebrate after a soft opening March 10 for Oregon Department of Forestry staff and family members. The center reopens to the public Saturday.

 Oregon Department of Forestry photo

The Tillamook Forest Center is re-opening to the public starting March 17, offering opportunities to connect with and learn about Oregon’s fascinating state forests.

Located in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest along Highway 6, the Tillamook Forest Center has been closed for about three years starting with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Initial limited hours will be Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., then expanding to a five-days a week summer schedule starting May 3.

Denise Berkshire, the Interpretation, Education and Volunteer Coordinator for the Tillamook Forest Center, teaches a group about the benefits of Oregon's State Forests. The center is reopening Saturday after being closed for nearly three years.
