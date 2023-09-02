The Tillamook Forest Center (TFC) celebrated its first summer open to the public after a three-year closure.
Activities this summer included a fish release at Cedar Creek, hosting the Timber Culture traveling multicultural logging exhibit from the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, and celebrating the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forest 50th anniversary. Additionally, more than 15,000 visitors enjoyed hands-on learning experiences in the exhibit hall and replica fire lookout tower.
As fall approaches, so do the seasonal fall hours for the TFC. The center will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 4, and then beginning later that week fall hours start with TFC open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
These operating hours will continue until Nov. 26, when the center will begin its annual winter closure and will re-open in March of 2024. The reduction in hours allows the newly formed team to catch up on projects from the lengthy closure.
Forestry field trip registration is open for limited field trips in November and full services in the spring 2024. Planning is underway to bring back the popular Forest Fungi program on Oct. 14, 2023. Please visit the TFC website to register for field trips, or to see the calendar of events for registration details on the mushroom program.
About the Tillamook Forest Center: Nestled in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest, the Tillamook Forest Center is the region’s largest forest-based interpretive and educational center, located 50 miles west of Portland and 22 miles east of Tillamook at 45500 Wilson River Highway, Tillamook, Ore. It is a special place to develop a deeper connection with Oregon’s forests through experience and exploration. Please consider a $5 suggested donation when visiting to support the State Forest Trust of Oregon who helps supports the programs at the Tillamook Forest Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.