Tillamook Fire District responded to a reported structure fire next to the Methodist Church Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2:33 p.m. Law enforcement on scene advised the garage was on fire and a second alarm was issued for response from Bay City, Netarts and Nestucca.
Upon arrival the fire was contained to the garage with no fire extension into the residence. The first in fire engine from TFD advanced two hose lines to the garage door and made a quick knock down of the fire while additional crews were gearing up for entry.
“It was a full fire from floor to ceiling,” said TFD Fire Marshal Rueben Descloux.
The residence was reported to be unoccupied by the neighbor but a primary search was still performed.
The family dog was located during the primary search in the residence suffering from smoke inhalation. It was removed and treated by firefighters with oxygen before being taken to a local veterinarian. A secondary search resulted in finding a family cat in a back bedroom which was found to be healthy and safe behind a closed door.
One firefighter was injured during fire suppression efforts and transported to the ER where he was evaluated and released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
