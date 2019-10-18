Tillamook Fire District responded to a report of a Hazardous Materials incident at 10:08 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Shilo Inn in Tillamook.
The accidental mixing of muriatic acid with chlorine resulted in two employees requiring medical attention at the Tillamook Emergency Room (ER) for breathing problems.
They were driven to the ER in a personally owned vehicle prior to emergency responders arriving at the incident. One employee was evaluated and released and the other remained in the ER for treatment and monitoring.
The pool room at Shilo Inn was ventilated and cleared with no other injuries or damage to the facility or its occupants.
