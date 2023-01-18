Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Controversy erupted at the Tillamook Fire District’s Board of Directors meeting on January 10, surrounding Chief Daron Bement’s hiring of a new firefighter EMT.

Board members diverged in their remembrances of what they had cleared Bement to do regarding the hiring during a meeting on December 27, and by the end of the evening they directed Bement to rescind his employment offer.

