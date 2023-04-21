Tillamook Fire District

Tillamook Fire District is pleased to announce that we have been selected by Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) to receive and host an apparatus as part of the $25 Million Dollar program that was funded by HB 762 Tillamook fire was selected as 1 of 76 departments out of 192 awarded applications for apparatus.

Thirty (30) Tenders were awarded across the state. The state announced that Tillamook Fire will be receiving a Tender and that due to production issues may be able to expect the apparatus to arrive to district in late 2023 or early 2024 depending on build out time.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: