Tillamook Fire District is pleased to announce that we have been selected by Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) to receive and host an apparatus as part of the $25 Million Dollar program that was funded by HB 762 Tillamook fire was selected as 1 of 76 departments out of 192 awarded applications for apparatus.
Thirty (30) Tenders were awarded across the state. The state announced that Tillamook Fire will be receiving a Tender and that due to production issues may be able to expect the apparatus to arrive to district in late 2023 or early 2024 depending on build out time.
Statements from OSFM on the program stated:
76 local fire services will get a total of $25 million worth of new fire engines to boost firefighting capacity. There are more than 300 fire service agencies are part of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, which the fire marshal calls upon when a response for a wildfire or other major disaster exceeds the local fire service’s capacity. The fire engines are being given to local fire departments as part of the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, which was launched in 2021 and seeks to keep fires away from communities by attacking them while they’re still small. The OSFM said fire agencies all over the state were eligible to apply, but applicants were selected based on a few criteria. The OSFM said an applicant had to have the necessary resources to both maintain and staff the fire engine, and the fire marshal also considered statewide distribution and what agencies had already recently gotten similar awards. Funding for the engines was made possible by Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill that was passed in 2021.
Tillamook Fire District Board Directors, staff and volunteers are excited for this addition to our fleet and are proud to have been selected by the state to host and apparatus that can assist in the mutual aid and state resource program, this resource will also benefit the residents of the district first and foremost by adding to our capacity for rural water supply and may even have an effect on the overall insurance rating of the district in the future.
We were also fortunate to be selected for a seismic upgrade grant through the state of Oregon. Also of note the SD 9 got funded for the Jr. High project. Which is amazing. We will be able to make our main station more structurally sound and safe from seismic activity when it occurs and remain ready to serve our community in any time of need.
We will have more information soon on the processing moving forward from the state in the coming months. Both grants were just under $2.5Million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.