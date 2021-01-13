Tillamook Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment on 4th Street Tuesday evening, Jan. 12. According to emergency responders at the scene, the call came in that a person living in the Leah Maria apts. in an upstairs unit, was cooking dinner when the blaze started.
The tenant, according to reports, got the fire knocked down by the time crews arrived. The Fire Department stayed on hand and pumped water into the unit to make sure the fire was out and the scene was secure.
The apartments are located one block west of Safeway on 4th street between the Senior Center and Tony Veltri Insurance Services.
