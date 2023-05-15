The Tillamook Fire District has been enmeshed in a simmering controversy for the last seventeen months, which has now boiled over with Chief Daron Bement’s resignation, tendered May 9.

The resignation comes in the wake of the dismissal of two longtime firefighters who are now suing the district claiming they were wrongfully terminated. Complicating matters, one of the two dismissed firefighters, Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris, is also running unopposed for a seat on the district’s board.

