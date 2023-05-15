The Tillamook Fire District has been enmeshed in a simmering controversy for the last seventeen months, which has now boiled over with Chief Daron Bement’s resignation, tendered May 9.
The resignation comes in the wake of the dismissal of two longtime firefighters who are now suing the district claiming they were wrongfully terminated. Complicating matters, one of the two dismissed firefighters, Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris, is also running unopposed for a seat on the district’s board.
District leadership claims that the pair disseminated an illegally recorded video of a third firefighter masturbating in the station house, violating Oregon’s “revenge porn” statute and district policy, justifying their dismissal. The pair’s suits claim that they were terminated in retaliation for blowing the whistle after the third firefighter’s actions went unpunished and unreported to state authorities.
“Throughout your life you hear about weird stuff that goes on in small communities and politics and stuff and here we are,” said Tillamook Fire District Board Chair Tim Hamburger.
“They wouldn’t be where they are today if they simply would have investigated the tawdry conduct of a firefighter, disciplined him and moved on,” said Randy Harvey, the attorney representing former Volunteer Captain Aaron Burris and former Battalion Chief Charles Spittles in their suits against the district.
First Incident
The saga began December 13, 2022, during an executive session of the fire district’s board, when members of the public were asked to leave the room. At that point, Battalion Chief Alan Christensen exited the fire station and began urinating near the truck of a female district employee, Annie Bishop. Bishop has filed a tort claim against the district and is also being represented by Harvey.
Christensen claimed in a subsequent investigation into the events that he had positioned himself behind the bed of Bishop’s truck and only his back was visible to her.
According to an independent investigation, Bishop initially reported the incident to Hamburger saying that she didn’t want to get anybody in trouble. She did not refer to the incident as sexual exposure or misconduct either on December 13 or at a board meeting on January 10.
However, by June 2022, Bishop had begun referring to the incident as sexual exposure and harassment. Harvey says that contrary to Christensen’s claim, he was standing next to the open door of Bishop’s truck when he urinated, in full view.
After the incident was reported to Hamburger and Bement, Bement responded by suspending Christensen on December 14, and initiating an investigation. Bement consulted with the Tillamook Police Department, who informed him that public urination was not an offense that they prosecuted or pursued as a criminal matter.
After learning this, Bement determined that Christensen had nonetheless violated the district’s policies, entering a formal disciplinary record into his file and placing him on probation for six months.
Second Incident and Resignation
Less than a month later, on January 5, Christensen entered an empty bay at the fire house and masturbated. As he was leaving, he noticed a camera sitting on a stereo, which had captured his actions.
The camera had been placed there by Spittles, after tools he used in his role as a mechanic had been stolen in a prior incident. Bement says that he had approved Spittles’s request to place a camera above the entrance to the station but he had explicitly forbid placing one in the bay.
Almost immediately, Christensen resigned, submitting his letter of resignation on January 10 after telling the chief of his intention to do so in the days before. Christensen’s letter cited “drama, disrespect, corruption and collusion” as the reasons for his departure.
Video
At some point in January following Christensen’s resignation, Spittles approached Bement to alert him to the existence of the video of Christensen.
Bement said that he was not interested in seeing or having a copy of the video, believing that it was a moot point following Christensen’s voluntary departure, but warned Spittles not to share the video with anybody.
According to Bement, Spittles responded, “well, that might be a problem,” telling Bement that he had shared the video with someone else “and where they shared it from that point, I have no control over.”
Several weeks later, shortly after the Super Bowl on February 13, reports started to filter back to Bement that the video was in circulation in Tillamook.
Bement told police that he was first approached by former Chief Rick Adams and soon thereafter by Board Member Leonard Ingles, who informed the chief that the video had been shared. Ingles indicated that he could get a copy of the video but declined to say from whom, while Adams’s son, Kyle, also a firefighter with the district, shared a copy with his father that he said he had obtained indirectly from Burris.
Bement quickly launched an investigation into the matter, receiving a thumb drive containing copies of the video from Spittles in late February.
Following his initial investigation, Bement placed Spittles on leave on March 18, and Burris on March 19, after referring the case to the Tillamook Police Department on March 16.
Police Investigation
The police department opened an investigation, which lasted until July.
During the investigation, an officer spoke to seven witnesses, with multiple confirming that Burris had shown them versions of the video. According to one witness, Burris said that he was sharing the video because Christensen was claiming that he had departed the department due to bullying by Burris, and Burris wanted to show that the videoed incident was the true cause of Christensen’s resignation.
The officer investigating the matter was able to obtain a 51 second version of the video from a witness who said they had obtained it from Burris through a third party. That version of the tape, which the officer reviewed and described in his report, was edited to remove explicit content, ending shortly before Christensen exposed himself.
Police recovered seven additional copies of the video from the thumb drive that Spittles had given to Bement in February. Those videos ranged in length from the 51 second copy shared with and by Burris to a seven minute and 12 second version showing the entirety of Christensen’s actions.
In response to questions from the officer and in the suits filed in federal court, Harvey, Spittles and Burris’s attorney, says that Burris only ever had access to the shortened, non-explicit version of the video.
Harvey says that after Spittles’s initial reporting of Christensen’s conduct to Bement, Burris was taken aback by Bement’s failure to report the incident to Oregon’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). According to Harvey, at that point Burris began sharing the video for the purpose of blowing the whistle on the improprieties of the chief.
Bement says that he didn’t report the incident to DPSST because Christensen “left on his own accord, and it didn’t affect anybody else.” He also said that he didn’t know Christensen had planned to remain in the fire service following his departure.
According to the lawsuit, this whistleblowing led to the retaliatory firings of Spittles and Burris based on the unfounded accusations that they had shared sexually explicit material of Christensen, a claim that Harvey vehemently denies.
“They got blown off by the chief, got blown off by the board, so when the board was refusing to do anything, they made a report and got fired for it,” Harvey said.
The officer investigating the case referred it to then-District Attorney William Porter for consideration of charges on June 18, 2022.
Porter declined to press charges, later telling an independent investigator for a fire department investigation into the matter that the conduct had taken place in a public setting, thus failing to meet the standards for prosecution under Oregon’s “revenge porn” statute.
In June Spittles, Burris and Bishop all also filed tort claims against the district to alert them to their claims of legal damages.
Independent Investigation and Termination
With Porter declining to press charges, the district’s board ordered an independent investigation in July to determine whether Spittles and Burris had violated department policies.
Gail Stevens conducted the investigation and submitted a report in late October. The board released the report in early April after Burris’s decision to run for a position.
The report relied on statements or interviews from 22 different people involved in the situation, with Burris, Spittles and Bishop declining to participate, leaving the investigator to rely on their previous statements.
During the investigation, Stevens spoke with multiple witnesses who had been shown the video by Burris and reported “being offended by the content of the video.” Bement also told the investigator, as he had the police officer, that he had heard from others that longer versions of the video had been shared.
Stevens also addressed claims by Burris and Spittles that the urination incident in December should have drawn harsher punishment. She said that the chief’s quick reprimand and Christensen’s placement on probation were appropriate responses and there had been no way for the chief to foresee the ensuing incident.
The investigator concluded that Burris and Spittles conduct had violated department policy, saying that the pair seemed to request a double standard, where Christensen’s conduct be punished but theirs be ignored.
“Spittles and Burris cannot have it both ways. Indeed, they violated more policies than Christensen and their conduct, not Christensen’s, called for a police investigation,” Stevens wrote. “If Spittles and Burris were truly ‘reporting’ Christensen’s conduct at work, they would have shared it with the Fire Chief or the police under District policies – not friends and coworkers.”
Based on the report, Bement terminated Burris’s volunteer status and Spittles’s employment. Both appealed those decisions to the district’s board, which upheld them at a meeting in December.
Suits, an Election and a Resignation
Having exhausted their remedies in the district, Spittles and Burris filed suit in federal district court in Portland in March of this year. Both suits name the Tillamook Fire District and Bement personally. Burris is seeking $480,000 in damages and Spittles $961,320, claiming that their first and fourteenth amendment rights were violated, they were retaliated against for their reporting of Christensen’s misconduct and that they were wrongfully terminated.
Harvey says that when Bement declined to report Christensen’s conduct to DPSST, regardless his resignation, he erred seriously and Harvey believes that a deal may have been struck.
“It’s my belief that the fire chief cut a deal with him to resign and not report the conduct to DPSST, which is misconduct on his part,” Harvey said. “You’ve got a bunch of boss hogs over there who think they can do what they want, how they want, when they want,” he continued.
Matters only promise to become more complicated, with Burris running unopposed for a spot on the district’s board in the May 16 election.
Board Members Hamburger and Brian Cameron were taken aback by Burris’s filing while he had a lawsuit pending against the district and saw the move as a threat to the district.
“If he were to come back on the board, he’s coming back surrounded by people who supported that termination. So, this does feel like some sort of vendetta or attack-type thing,” Cameron said.
Hamburger said that he was concerned about the impact that Burris’s addition to the board would have on the district’s volunteers, who are key to the district’s firefighting mission. According to Hamburger, owing to this saga as well as prior friction with Burris and those close to him, volunteers are reevaluating their service with the district.
“There are a large number of the volunteers that are literally saying that we may potentially just pack up and leave because they can see the direction that things are going and they’re just tired,” Hamburger said.
Harvey responded to questions about Burris’s campaign by arguing that it was natural for Burris to wish to assume a board position to continue his quest to clean up the district.
“I think it’s appropriate for him to run for the board and hold people accountable for what’s going on in the fire department,” Harvey said.
Throwing yet another wrench into the works, Bement tendered his resignation to the district’s board at their meeting on May 9, announcing that he would be leaving on May 31, 2023.
“This was a personal decision for my family and the opportunity arose to go elsewhere,” Bement told the Herald. “I’ve been proud to serve the Tillamook Community and I wish the entire community and department the best in their future endeavors.”
Bement recommended Jeff McBrayer, a volunteer at the department with a background in fire district administration, to the board as an interim replacement. The board quickly accepted this recommendation and agreed to come to terms with McBrayer at a special meeting on May 15.
Reached for comment by the Herald, Christensen, who participated in all investigations reported on in this story and is now serving as Fire Chief in Bay City said, “it makes me sad, that’s all I’m going to say.”
Now the district’s board will begin the search for a new chief as new members are sworn in in July and as the lawsuits begin to work their way through pretrial proceedings.
Follow developments at the headlightherald.com and in the Tuesday print editions of the Headlight Herald.
