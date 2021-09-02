September has been dedicated as National Suicide Prevention Month. Each year, targeted programs and strategies are aimed at increasing our understanding of the many challenges and issues related to this public health concern.
During the month of September, the Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC) will be participating in this awareness month by helping to increase the community’s knowledge of suicide prevention resources and learn skills to assist in crisis situations. Throughout the month of September, TFCC will promote suicide prevention resources on the SOS Tillamook Facebook page. TFCC will write an article as a guest contributor in the Headlight Herald. The article will provide community members with recommendations of helpful online suicide prevention resources.
On Sept. 18, Tillamook Family Counseling Center will provide a QPR training using the Zoom platform. This training will provides participants with three steps to assist individuals who are considering suicide. TFCC will also promote local and national crisis hotlines by distributing a limited number of giveaway bags that contain crisis hotline contact information.
