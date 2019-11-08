Tillamook Estuaries Partnership is hosting “Bringing Back the Natives – Plant Sale & Nursery Tour from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Tillamook Estuaries Partnership’s Native Plant Nursery, housed at Camp Tillamook (6820 Barrack Circle), a facility managed by the Oregon Youth Authority. Learn the best plants for incorporating into your landscaping and purchase some to take home.
Native plants – those that occur naturally in a region in which they evolved – are the foundation of our natural ecosystems and help protect biodiversity. They provide food and vital habitats for native wildlife.
Landscaping choices have meaningful effects on birds and insects, as well as other plants and animals. Natural landscaping, also called native gardening, is the use of native plants, including trees, shrubs, ground cover and grasses which are indigenous to the geographic area of the garden.
Plants available at the sale include: cascara, black twinberry, pacific ninebark, salmonberry, red-osier dogwood, rose spirea and more. Stock may be limited, and specific species are not guaranteed to be available.
A guided walking tour of the nursery facilities will be offered at 1 p.m. Participants can expect to walk around half a mile on mostly level, graveled surfaces.
