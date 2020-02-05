Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is happy to announce its Annual Celebrate the Bounty of the Bays event from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pacific Restaurant in Tillamook. Registration is underway now, and TEP encourages you to make reservations early, as this event is expected to sell out.
Schedule of Events
4-5 p.m. – 2019 Year in Review (open to the public)
5-8 p.m. – Social Hour (event ticket required), Surf & Turf Dinner, Silent Auction and Recognitions
8-9 p.m. – After Party with Cash Bar
Proceeds from Celebrate the Bounty of the Bays fundraising event will support children's outdoor education programs, clean water initiatives, and native plant nursery. TEP cannot deliver these important, high quality programs without you.
TEP will provide updates from their programs, previews of some of the new projects they have coming up, opportunities to bid on a variety of outdoor and arts packages, as well as other silent auction items, and of course, to partake some of the finest of the Bounty of the Bays.
Tillamook Estuaries Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of Tillamook County's watersheds through active stewardship, scientific inquiry, community engagement, and education.
