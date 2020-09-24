Economic Development Council of Tillamook County in partnership with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) announced the availability of $400,000 in grants to small businesses, defined as those with 25 or fewer employees, that have been adversely affected by economic conditions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is an equal match of $200,000 from the TCCA’s Hometown Resilience Fund and federal CARES Act funding provided by Business Oregon.
The deadline for completing the application is Oct. 16. The application is available at www.edctc.com.
The grant is restricted to Tillamook County businesses and 501(c)(3) nonprofits, which were prohibited from operation by Executive Order 20-12 or can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 50 percent or more. The decline in sales can be from the months of March 2020 up to the date of this application, as compared against sales in the month of January 2020 or February 2020, or as compared against the same period in 2019.
Businesses need to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon if required by Oregon law and must be current on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of the application.
Businesses can use the proceeds for any business-related operating expenses. Funding amounts range from $2,500 to $25,000 depending on the number of employees and amount of 60-day fixed expenses, based on two months of expenses from January 1 through February 29, 2020.
Some businesses and 501(c)(3) organizations may be ineligible, among them are those that have already received grant funds through the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant program or from the Statewide Business and Cultural Support Program, and businesses that have received more federal CARES funding (e.g. PPP or EIDL) than available to eligible businesses set forth by this program in this application. Please review grant application for all restrictions non-eligible conditions.
“We have committed our company to helping Tillamook County businesses not only survive this crisis, but thrive as they emerge from it in the future,” said Paul Snyder, executive vice president of stewardship at Tillamook County Creamery Association. “Our farmer-owners recognize that local restaurants and businesses make Tillamook a great place to live and are integral to the community and the local economy. Our Hometown Resilience Fund is designed to support our neighbors in every way possible.”
