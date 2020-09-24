Tillamook County Creamery Association (Tillamook), the 111-year-old farmer-owned dairy co-op recognized the hardships that farmers all over the country, including Oregon, are facing, which have only been magnified further by the impact of COVID-19. Tillamook has joined forces with American Farmland Trust (AFT), a farmer-focused not-for-profit, to commit 10 percent of TCCA’s September grocery product sales to give back to farmers. The anticipated donation will be up to $1.6 million.
Tillamook CEO Patrick Criteser said the company is aware of the general challenges farmers are facing today, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted farmers across the country. They have also been tracking the alarming loss of farmland. Tillamook wanted to raise awareness and try to provide some financial support for the farmers.
“Our business fortunately was doing well during this COVID era, and we were expanding nationally before COVID hit, and that’s even sort of accelerated since COVID hit,” Criteser said.
Tillamook reached out to American Farmland Trust and the partnership developed from there, Criteser said.
Award-winning actor, producer, director and longtime advocate for farmers and farmworkers, Eva Longoria, is also helping to amplify the campaign, including sharing her recipes for Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas and Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches.
“As we started developing the partnership, we were interested in finding a partner on the program that would have a bigger platform and raise the most awareness for the issue,” Criteser said. “We were aware that she grew up on a ranch, she’s been a longtime advocate for farmers and farm workers, so we reached out to her.”
Criteser said Longoria responded enthusiastically about supporting this cause.
The program overall asks people to get involved in three ways: learn more about farming by going to Tillamook’s website https://www.tillamook.com/?utm_source=all-for-farmers-site, buy Tillamook products, and to use hashtags to express gratitude for agriculture.
“We’re throwing in as an extra incentive the idea if you using #Sweepstakes along with #AllForFarmers [Sept. 1-30] on your social media, that we’re going to draw 10 names randomly and give away a free year of ice cream,” Criteser said.
The winners of the sweepstakes will be announced Oct. 12 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Critser said Tillamook would take the sales from across the country for the month of September and multiple it by 10 percent with a cap of $1.6 million. Half the money will go to American Farmland Trust programs that are designed to pay farmers to preserve farmland.
“The other half will go towards direct grants to farmers to help them deal with the specific financial challenges they’re facing, to access land that they might not have access to, to adopt new practices that might help their businesses, those kind of things,” Criteser said. “Farmers will apply through American Farmland Trust, apply for these direct grants and those grants will be awarded through AFT.”
Criteser said he thinks it is very likely Tillamook will hit the $1.6 million target. Sales have been up this year, not only because of new distribution across the country, but because people are consuming more now that they are home during COVID-19.
