Tillamook County United Way announced Wednesday, May 20, that it has received a $1,300 gift from Dutch Bros Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dutch Bros Coffee.
The gift is part of a larger $1 million commitment made by the Dutch Bros Foundation to assist organizations in its seven operating states. Partnering with United Way allowed the donation to make an immediate impact in areas hit hardest by COVID-19.
“We would like to thank Dutch Bros Coffee for their generous donation to our community during this critical time,” said KaSandra Larson, Tillamook County United Way president. “We will ensure these funds are quickly disbursed to all of our approved local member agencies.”
“We know how fortunate we are to be in a position to support our friends, families and communities,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re all working to find ways to make a difference during these difficult times. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with United Way to do what is at the heart of our company- making a massive difference and helping people.”
About Tillamook County United Way
Since its incorporation on June 28, 1976, by a group of concerned and passionate community volunteers, Tillamook County United Way has been raising funds to support health and human services in Tillamook County. Donations can be made online: https://www.tillamookcountyunitedway.org/ or mailed to: P.O. Box 476 Tillamook, OR 97141. To stay connected, like us on Facebook.
About Dutch Bros Foundation
The Dutch Bros Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dutch Bros Coffee, supports programs and projects in three core areas- youth, health, and origins (sources of its coffee beans). Each year since its inception in 2016 as the Love Abounds Foundation, it has given several million dollars to local, state, and national causes. Learn more about the foundation at www.dutchbros.com/dutch-bros-foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.