Tillamook County United Way announces over $25,000 of community funding to nine local non-profits providing health and human services in our community.
This community investment was made possible by the generosity of more than 113 individuals, businesses and foundations who contributed to Tillamook County United Way during the campaign for 2020. The United Way board would like to thank the generous donors for helping to ensure our local non-profits can thrive in our community.
Annually, a committee of local volunteers allocate general and donor directed campaign funds to TCUW member agencies who apply for program funding. This year, program funding requests totaled nearly $40,000. These programs support a wide array of services throughout Tillamook County including youth education and health programs, senior meal support, vital services and resources for the areas low income and homeless, and support resources and advocacy for victims of domestic, sexual and stalking abuse to name a few.
“One of the special aspects United Way brings to the table is donations through employer deductions,” said KaSandra Larson, president of Tillamook County United Way. “Having the option to automatically deduct an amount from your monthly paycheck is such a helpful way to budget annual giving. I am continually humbled and encouraged by our community’s generosity.”
United Way Treasurer, Erin Skaar, said, “This year was especially challenging as our non-profits are struggling to support the community’s increased needs during the COVID 19 pandemic. Because of this, the United Way board voted to release funds early to non-profits.”
Since incorporation by a group of concerned and passionate community volunteers on June 28,1976, Tillamook County United Way has been raising funds to support health and human services in Tillamook County. Today, our local, all-volunteer board of directors continues that tradition of caring for our community.
The money you donate gets put to work, right here in Tillamook County. Our Board is committed to maintaining the lowest possible overhead to maximize the funds serving people in our communities. Donations can be made online: https://www.tillamookcountyunitedway.org/ or mailed to: P.O. Box 476 Tillamook, OR 97141. To stay connected, like us on Facebook.
Tillamook County United Way
2020 Allocations
Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) - $5,388
Funds will be used to support Emergency and Homeless Services Program. This program provides emergency financial support for items such as bus or gas vouchers, prescriptions, utility bills, rental assistance and medical co-pays.
CASA - $1,500
Funds will be used for training, recruitment and support costs for additional advocates to investigate cases of juvenile neglect and abuse throughout Tillamook County.
Faith in Action - $1,268
Funds will be used to support the program, which provides volunteers who provide in-home services and staff Wellspring, an adult respite care facility.
Healthy Families of Tillamook County (CARE program) - $3,500
Funds will be used to provide financial assistance to families for items that might fall outside their budget (safety gates, gas vouchers, appointment co-pays, etc.)
Marie Mills - $600
Funds will be used to support the recreational programs and social activities offered to the clients served by Marie Mills.
Meals for Seniors - $3,500
Funds will be used to purchase food for distribution as well as the necessary containers for delivery of food.
Tides of Change - $3,000
Funds will be used to support the Center’s 24 hour help line, as well as emergency assistance for Center clients.
Tillamook Early Learning Center - $2,750
Funds will be used as scholarships to families, to help bridge the funding gap between DHS, employment related day care reimbursement and TELC program rates.
Tillamook Food Pantry - $3,500
Funds will be used to purchase food for clients.
