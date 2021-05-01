Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) Administrative and Operations Facility will be reopened to the general public beginning May 3. The general public and social service agency personnel will be able to purchase passes from the dispatch office window.
The general public needing to conduct business at the district offices will still be required to follow COVID-19 check-in protocols. All access to the TCTD facility will be directed through the doors at the buildings east entrance.
