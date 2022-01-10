Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) is seeking volunteers that are registered voters of Tillamook County and would like to serve on the District’s Budget Committee. The Budget Committee is comprised of 7 District Board Members and 7 community members who are appointed by the Board of Directors and serve a 3-year term. There are currently 2 community member positions open on the committee. The TCTD Budget Committee generally meets once or twice a year.
The District will be accepting applications through Monday, January 31 and anticipates appointments will be made at the February meeting of the District Board of Directors. Those interested should complete the application, below, and return it to the District via mail.
Those interested in serving on the TCTD Budget Committee are asked to complete a Budget Committee Application available on the District’s website at www.TillamookBus.com. Please submit completed Application no later than Friday, January 31, 2022.
For more information, please contact Shannon Wakeman at swakeman@tillamookbus.com
