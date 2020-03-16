Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) has joined other transit agencies from across the United States to take measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The district is closely following recommendations made by the Oregon Health Authority, which has not recommended limiting transit services. Like the district, health experts understand transit is vital to the community and many people are dependent on our services to get where they need to go.
TCTD is taking the responsibility of the health and safety of its riders and employees very seriously. Therefore, the district has enhanced its vehicle and facility sanitation and disinfection protocols and developed a Contagious Virus Response Plan (CVRP) to guide the efforts to maintain a healthy environment.
The TCTD vehicle sanitation plan is to spray and wipe down up to 75 percent of all buses and vans with disinfectant each day and have 100 percent of all vehicles thoroughly sanitized every other day. District staff are also periodically wiping down high touch areas of the vehicles and facilities throughout the day. All chemicals being used to combat the COVID-19 virus are recommended by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as being effective against this virus.
The Oregon Health Authority is also recommending social distancing by maintaining six feet of distance between yourself and other people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. With more people traveling less there is more space on the buses and the district asks that passengers maintain the recommended distance from each other.
All district administrative staff are being allowed to work from home if possible. They have shared the CDC guidelines on the importance of thoroughly and frequently washing hands. They encourage all riders and the public to follow the CDC guidelines to help stop the growth of this virus.
