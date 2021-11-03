The Tillamook County Transportation District board unanimously approved the use of a $415,000 grant to help retain and recruit employees to the district in these competitive employment times.
“…effective from Sept. 1, 2020 o June 30, 2023, the parties recognize the additional effort and risk of serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourage employee vaccination, by offering five new temporary employee compensation programs through June 30, 2023,” the agreement reads.
The agreement states that, if all rules are met within the agreement, new employees will be paid a hiring bonus, existing employees will get a retention bonus, there is also a bonus for current employees who offer referrals for employment. Employees will also get a pay differential of 10 percent increase during the same time period, but not good for vacation or sick leave, only good for hours worked for the district according to the agreement.
Hiring Bonus
The hiring bonus is a total of $2,000 per employee with payouts of $500 paid on the new employee’s first paycheck, $500 paid on the new employee’s first paycheck following successful completion of training and $1,000 to be paid to the new employee following successful completion of their probationary period.
Retention Bonus
Employees who are working at the district Nov. 1, 2021 will receive a $500 bonus to be paid on the employee’s paycheck after Nov. 1. Another $500 bonus will be paid on the first paycheck following Jan. 1, 2022 and $1,000 will be paid to all eligible employee’s first paycheck following Feb. 1, 2022.
Also according to the agreement, all employees will be paid a $500 referral bonus for new employees they help recruit to the district.
Vaccine Incentive
The agreement states that all employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of vaccination to the TCTD’s Finance Supervisor are eligible for a vaccine incentive of up to two week of paid time off that may be used between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2023.
Qualifying reasons to use the vaccine incentive
• To recover from receiving the first, second, and/or subsequent booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
• The employee is directed by their health care provider or a public health authority to isolate or quarantine at home for a COVID-related reason.
• The employee experiences symptoms of COVID-19, chooses to take a COVID-19 test, and isolates at home while awaiting test results.
• TCTD requests the employee isolate or quarantine at home for a COVID-related reason.
• Closure of the school or place of care of the employee’s child for a COVID-related reason.
• For any other COVID-related reason required by federal, state, or local law, regulation, or ordinance.
According to the agreement, this incentive is retroactive to July 1.
You can view the full agreement at the transportation district or request a copy from the finance supervisor.
