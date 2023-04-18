Federal Funding

Tillamook County receives $176,863.61 in the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act distribution.

The Bureau of Land Management announces that it has distributed more than $25.6 million in payments to 18 western Oregon counties under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. The payments are made based on a formula set by Congress using a combination of timber harvest revenue and appropriated funds.

Tillamook County will receive $176,863.61.

