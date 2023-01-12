infrastructure
The federal government’s OMNIBUS spending bill passed on January 6, allocated $5 million in funding for infrastructure upgrades in Tillamook County.

Of that total, $3 million will go towards expanding the county’s fiberoptic cable network and $2 million will go towards the public safety radio communications system.

