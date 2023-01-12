The federal government’s OMNIBUS spending bill passed on January 6, allocated $5 million in funding for infrastructure upgrades in Tillamook County.
Of that total, $3 million will go towards expanding the county’s fiberoptic cable network and $2 million will go towards the public safety radio communications system.
“This investment in our rural county will allow us to continue to provide the level of services necessary to support our growing economy,” Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto said.
The two senators worked with Oregon’s delegation in the house of representatives to secure funding for 145 projects across the state of Oregon.
The $3 million in fiberoptic cable upgrades will help Tillamook bring internet to underserved rural areas of the county.
“The best economic development tool any rural area can have is high speed internet,” Yamamoto said.
