After meeting in a late morning closed-door session Wednesday, Jan. 22, county officials confirmed a cyberattack had taken place.
All internal computer systems under the county government are currently reported to be down. It was unclear to what extent the phone system was impacted. The Tillamook County website, which hosts numerous departments, is also down.
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office is experiencing some effects to its phone system and email, though Sheriff Jim Horton said the ability for deputies to respond has not been affected by the cyberattack.
Tillamook County Emergency Communications District's dispatch and 911 services appear unaffected at this time. District Administrator Doug Kettner said his agency is investigating to further assure the cyberattack had no impact.
County commissioners scheduled an immediate closed session for late Wednesday to discuss what they called a "data security incident." An emergency open session on the matter was set for 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
More information about the nature and extent of the cyberattack is pending release from the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners.
County officials contracted a forensic computer firm, Arete Incident Response, to help after a malware attack infected Tillamook County govern…
This story is developing and updates will be posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.