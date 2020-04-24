Due to an abundance of caution with regard to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of the Department of Solid Waste at the Tillamook County Public Works Department, volunteers, contractors, and the public, two events have been cancelled. These events are the Business Hazardous Waste Collection Event scheduled for Friday, May 1, and the Residential Hazardous Waste Collection Event scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
The Solid Waste Program hopes to be able to reschedule the business event soon and to hold a June event as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.