The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for a vacancy on the Tillamook County Solid Waste Budget Committee. A background in government finance, accounting or business is helpful, but the most important qualification is an interest in, or knowledge of the Tillamook County Solid Waste programs and services that are offered by the County or required by law to be performed by the County.
Anyone who is a qualified voter of Tillamook County is eligible to serve on the Committee, except officers, agents, or employees of the County. Residents of North and South County are especially encouraged to apply to keep representation from each geographic area equal.
The Committee consists of six members, three of whom are the Tillamook County Commissioners and three members chosen from the community. The lay members serve three-year terms. The successful applicant would need to attend one formal Budget Committee meeting each year to develop budget policy and priorities and approve the County’s Solid Waste annual budget.
Interested applicants may contact David McCall, Solid Waste Program Manager, Tillamook County Public Works Department at 503-815-3975 or dmccall@co.tillamook.or.us, for more information about the committee.
For more information about the Tillamook County Solid Waste Budget Committee, please call Shawn Blanchard at 503-842-3439 or sblancha@co.tillamook.or.us Membership application forms are available on the county website on the Board of Commissioners page https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/bocc/page/committees.
Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Tillamook County Board of Commissioners
201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141
Phone: 503-842-3403
David Yamamoto, Chair
Erin D. Skaar, Vice-Chair
Mary Faith Bell, Commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.