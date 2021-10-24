A Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Marine Patrol vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Long Prairie Road. The TCSO vehicle was towing a boat.
"One of our deputies was responding to a water rescue call at Hall Slough when the collision occurred," said Patrol Sgt. Jason Hopkins. "Fortunately, both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries and there were no other occupants in either vehicle."
Since this incident involves one of the TCSO vehicles and occurred on a state highway, this crash investigation is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, the sheriff's office reported.
