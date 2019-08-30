The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) are looking for help in identifying suspects involved with a series of thefts. They have pictures of suspects needing to be identified on their Facebook page. Identified subjects have been removed. They have also added two vehicles, which are believed to be related to the unidentified subjects.
The TCSO has been able to identify a few of the five suspects. Still unidentified, pictured are the two men in green t-shirts and a male in a white t-shirt. Additional suspects have been removed from the photos after being identified. These subjects may reside out of the area. If you have any information that may assist the TCSO in identifying these individuals, contact Deputy Reeves at the Sheriff’s Office.
