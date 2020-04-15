Tillamook County resident Jan Boal has started a fundraiser for Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services, which serves all of Tillamook County. The Oregon Food Bank is dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to safe, nutritious food in the wake of COVID-19.
Boal is a nurse who likes to be active in the community. She started following the Tillamook County COVID19 Volunteer Group Facebook page when it was first starting up. The page lists volunteers and people can make requests.
“People can kind of communicate who they can help and of course seeing more and more requests for stuff from the food bank, and then I thought, you know, this is going to go on for a while, and our area has a high poverty rate as it is, and that’s even with families working,” Boal said.
Nobody in this county should go hungry, Boal said. She contacted one of the Facebook admin’s, Laura Swanson. Swanson got Boal in contact with Melissa Carlson-Swanson, branch services manager at Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services. The fundraiser was originally going to be a GoFundMe page.
“She talked to her team and there’s another site that works with nonprofits so there’s not as much of a fee to pay,” Boal said. “The fees are by donation as well.”
All money raised goes to the food bank. People who donate can also choose to throw in a few extra dollars to go to service fees. Boal also believes there is people in the community who want to help but are unsure how.
More than 860,000 people rely on Oregon Food Bank’s network each year – and in times of crisis, that number grows as many of the support mechanisms they usually rely on are put on hold. Schools and community centers have closed, creating a gap in meals for countless family. Every 10 dollars donated goes to 40 pounds of food, making 30 meals possible. Boal hopes to raise $5,000.
“So far in just two days, we raised about $1,500 and the goal was $5,000,” Boal said. “And it’s for two weeks that this fundraiser will go on for.”
As of press time, the fundraiser has raised $1,621.
Boal is also a member of an organization that does fundraisers for scholarships for local girls and women. She sent a post out to the other members of the Facebook group, challenging them to meet her donation. People like to feel like they are a part of something.
“Nobody should go hungry here,” Boal said.
The slogan for the fundraiser is a combination of what the slogan is for the Oregon Food Bank and what Boal added. The slogan is ‘no one should go hungry, support your community during these difficult days one meal at a time.’
“As a nurse you have to feed people so they can stay well,” Boal said.
As one of Oregon’s Food Bank’ locations, Tillamook County Services distributes food to 30 hunger-relief agencies and programs throughout the county.
Donations can be made at https://give.oregonfoodbank.org/fundraiser/2728148 or mailed to Jan Boal, 24820 Tony Creek Rd, Beaver OR 97108. Make checks out to Oregon Food Banks, with Tillamook County printed in the memo.
