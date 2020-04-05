Lt. Gordon McCraw, the Tillamook County director of emergency management and incident commander for the Tillamook County COVID-19 Incident Command Team, accepted a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday, April 4. This was the second delivery that week.
“This was not as much as I was hoping for but was more than we had so I am still grateful,” McCraw said in a press release.
The PPE is to be distributed within the county in accordance with a directive outline to the county by OHA.
OHA developed its PPE distribution process in partnership with the COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG). Through Monday, March 23, PPE Allocation from OHA was based on population and distributed through resource requests from each county. This process was not optimal in that counties that had COVID-19 positive patients were running out of PPE allocation and the request process was too lengthy.
Upon approval by the MAG, OHA changed to regular PPE bulk shipments of received, purchased and donated items to all counties and tribes. This new process does not require counties and tribes to submit requests for individual locations. The shipments are made to one location in each county or tribe.
If allotment is too small to ship, it may be delayed to the next shipment. The state will retain 30 percent for state agencies, life safety (urgent hospital or EMS requests over and above the distribution a county is able to provide) requests and OHA Operations missions (such as responding to a specific outbreak). If counties identify an urgent need, those are handled separately.
The MAG plans to meet as needed to update the allocation. A reallocation could account for any additional supplies received from federal or other sources, or for greater impact of COVID-19 in some communities compared to others.
McCraw said he hope to have additional deliveries but is uncertain as to when or how much will be received.
