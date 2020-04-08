U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday, April 8, that more than $12 million in federal grants will be available for health centers statewide to support their work responding to COVID-19 in their communities. The $12.4 million in federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help clinics statewide to provide care for Oregonians during the challenges posed by this public health crisis.
“Front-line health care providers working round-the-clock in community clinics throughout the state to keep Oregonians healthy during a global pandemic need support in real time,” Wyden said. “Much more needs to be done, but I am gratified these grants will be going to help Oregon’s health care heroes perform their life-and-death duties in every nook and cranny throughout our state.”
“We all owe an unimaginable debt to the dedicated health professionals who are working hard on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis,” said Merkley. “Every day, they are reporting to hospitals and clinics in every corner of our state to take care of our fellow Oregonians. Now, it’s our job to support them, by making sure that they have the resources they need to treat patients and keep themselves safe. I’m pleased that these grants will help us deliver on that promise—and I’m going to keep doing everything I can to secure additional resources going forward.”
The HHS grants will be distributed in Oregon as follows:
· Asher Community Health Center, Fossil, $522,350
· Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, Hillsboro, $1,578,245
· Lincoln County, $608,360
· Multnomah County, $1,763,780
· Rinehart Medical Clinic, Wheeler, $522,680
· Native American Rehabilitation Association, Portland, $581,345
· Columbia River Community Health Services, Boardman, $600,230
· Wallace Medical Concern, Portland, $653,195
· Coast Community Health Center, Bandon, $551,075
· Tillamook County, $597,005
· Klamath Health Partners, Klamath Falls, $704,840
· Winding Waters Community Health Center, Enterprise, $587,615
· ADAPT, Roseburg, $567,350
· Northwest Human Services, Salem, $733,175
· Benton County, $711,800
· La Clinica Del Valle Family Health Center, Medford, $1,166,525
“These dollars will ensure that a key component of Wallowa County's emergency response and primary care workforce remains ready to serve our patients and community for as long as it takes to get through this health emergency,” said Nic Powers, CEO of Winding Waters Community Health Center.
