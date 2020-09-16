Tillamook County schools are opening with remote learning this year. Unfortunately, many of our youth do not have internet access.
To address this issue, Tillamook County applied for and was awarded $349,800 through the state’s Rural Broadband Capacity Program to support broadband connectivity. The county has dedicated a portion of its CARES Act distribution, and the Tillamook County Creamery Association, Hampton Lumber, and Facebook are also contributing funds to the effort. In strong partnership with the county’s three school districts, Neah-Kah-Nie, Nestucca Valley, and Tillamook, funds will be used to subsidize hookup and access fees for those unable to connect.
The county is exploring alternative options where broadband is not currently available.
