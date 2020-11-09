Property tax statements were mailed on Oct. 23. If you have not yet received your statement, they are also available on the Tillamook County Assessment and Taxation website.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assessment and Taxation office is open to the public by appointment only. Appointments are to be made one day in advance. Property taxpayers are encouraged to mail their payments with the envelope provided. Postmarks by Nov. 16 are accepted as timely.
Tax payments can also be made using the Ballot/Tax Payment Drop Box located by the bottom of the stairs at the north entrance of the Courthouse. If you would like a receipt, please provide a self-addressed stamped envelope along with your payment.
For payments by phone, call 1-844-784-9680. To pay online or view additional information please visit the Assessment and Taxation website at www.co.tillamook.or.us.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call 503-842-3400 or email Chief Deputy Assessor and Tax Collector, KaSandra Larson at klarson@co.tillamook.or.us.
