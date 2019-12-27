A consortium of local partners working together over the past three months recently completed a countywide needs assessment that shows a clearer picture of the gaps and opportunities for opioid use and misuse in Tillamook County. Funded by a federal Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) planning grant, the consortium – dubbed RCORP Tillamook – worked with consultants and community stakeholders to collect and evaluate data relevant to Tillamook County.
Evaluating data-based estimates, the workgroup has determined that around 1,700 to 1,800 people in Tillamook County currently misuse opioids. This number includes three subgroups: those with opioid use disorder (OUD), whether diagnosed or not; those with opioid dependence and who are at-risk for developing the disorder; and those without dependence who occasionally take opioids for non-medical reasons.
The needs assessment document provides brief Tillamook County health and demographic data. It then estimates how many people are misusing opioids in the county, based on data from National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the Oregon Health Authority, and the U.S. Census Bureau. The document then distills the qualitative findings from community interviews into three themes: pain management and prescribing practices; addiction, treatment and recovery; and harm reduction and education.
The document describes resources, challenges and potential solutions for each theme as it pertains to Tillamook County. Identifying these main themes will provide a strong outline for the strategic plan that will be completed by the consortium in February.
The final needs assessment document is available online on Adventist Health Tillamook website at AdventistHealthTillamook.org. Upcoming RCORP Tillamook updates between now and the project end in May 2020 will include a strategic plan, a workforce plan, an implementation plan and a sustainability plan. For questions about the needs assessment document or the RCORP Tillamook project, please call 503-815-2308.
