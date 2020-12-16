Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved during a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 9, a contract for goods with Northwest Parking Equipment Company for the Tillamook County Automated Fee Stations Project.
Tillamook County Parks Director JoAnn Woelfle said Tillamook County Parks is in the process of purchasing five fee machines. These machines are over $11,000 each. The total price for the fee stations is $57,515.
Woelfle said the fee stations will be solar powered and touch-free. This will prevent cash handling. The machines are expected to arrive mid-January.
“There are further applications we could potentially use them for in the future,” Woelfle said of the machines. “At this time, we will looking at using them for day use.”
Two of the fee stations will be used in Pacific City and the other three will be used in various Tillamook County park areas, Woelfle added. The machines will be in place by the end of January and functioning.
People can also purchase an annual parking pass, which is now on sale. Passes can be purchased at Barview Jetty Campground, over the phone at 503-322-3522 or online at: store.oregonstateparks.org
“If you want to buy one as a gift, which a lot of folks do – they buy them for their kids or grandkids or whoever – you can purchase one as a gift,” Woelfle said. “You would be able to mail it directly to the recipient.”
Woelfle said you would need the license plate number you wish to utilize the pass on. Annual passes are $55 and there is a $10 discount for seniors and those who use the Oregon Trail Card.
