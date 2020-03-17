The Tillamook County Parks Department strives to ensure the safety of its employees, volunteers, and visiting public. To help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the parks department has decided that it is in the best interest of all to suspend overnight camping in the Tillamook County Parks Department campgrounds to minimize close contact between individuals.
This is effective Wednesday, March 18. Refunds will be given for cancelled reservations, less the non-refundable transaction fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.