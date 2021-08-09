Oregon Hwy 6, the route between Banks in western Washington County and the town of Tillamook, is a designated state scenic byway. However, in the last week, the scene has changed from one of beautiful views to one of three car accidents, resulting in four deaths. Drivers passing traffic in restricted zones, causing head-on collisions that result in deaths and major injuries, have caused the accidents.
“Much of Hwy 6 is a two-lane road with narrow lanes, limited shoulders and blind curves, and is used by semi-trucks, buses, RVs, campers, cars, motorcycles and bikes,” said Josh Brown, Tillamook County sheriff. “Drivers don’t realize that a decision to speed or pass another car without waiting for a designated passing lane can lead to a very dangerous, often fatal, situation.”
Multiple agencies, including public safety, emergency management, government and tourism are asking drivers to please drive cautiously, be patient, stash cell phones away, and take your time reaching your destination, whether heading east or west on Hwy 6.
“Hwy 6 is known as the Trees to Sea Scenic Byway, and is meant to be enjoyed at a safe pace,” said Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar. “We are saddened by the deaths of so many people whose lives were cut short by reckless driving. Please, slow down. It saves lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.