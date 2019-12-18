Heavy rain is expected Thursday night through Friday night and will likely cause some minor flooding of creeks and rivers, according to a report from the Portland National Weather Service.

The areas of most concern are creeks and rivers draining the Coast Range and Willapa Hills along with the south Washington and North Oregon Cascades foothills. Localized flooding could also affect inland valleys all the way from Longview to Eugene.

The rain is expected to cause sharp rises on many creeks and rivers. The heaviest rain will be in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, with totals of 3 to 8 inches predicted.

Amounts for inland locations, including Longview, Portland, Salem, and Eugene, will be 2 to 4 inches. Creek and river flooding are possible starting early Friday morning. Slower-responding rivers won't see a flood threat until Saturday or Sunday.

There is still low confidence in which rivers will be most affected, but the rivers of greatest concern based on the latest forecasts include the Grays in Wahkiakum County, the Siletz and Alsea in Lincoln County, and the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton counties. Johnson Creek in the Portland metro area is also forecast to crest near flood stage.

Any river flooding is expected to be minor. Flooding of creeks and flood-prone roads in both urban and rural areas could affect travel Thursday night through Saturday.

Heavy rain could flood rivers, streams Tillamook County Emergency Management sent out an alert from the Portland National Weather Service (NWS) Monday, Dec. 16, that heavy rain late…