County officials held an emergency meeting Saturday, March 14, to declare a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most county offices will close to the public, operating by phone and email instead.

Tillamook County Commissioner Bill Baertlein said the declaration was necessary due to the rapidly developing situation around COVID-19. Commissioners Mary Faith Bell and David Yamamoto agreed with the necessity. No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county at this time.

"Are we going to be infected," Yamamoto said. "I can tell you pretty much yes, we will."

Votes for a resolution declaring the emergency and enacting a contingency plan passed unanimously. The state of emergency will last until April 1, when it will be re-evaluated.

Access to the Tillamook County Courthouse will be screened. County department offices at the courthouse will serve the public by appointment. The Community Development office will close to the public, but will serve people by phone and email. County Public Works will be closed to the public, though the solid waste transfer stations remain open.

The north courthouse entrance will be closed. Those who need to access the building should use the south entrance. Access to the Justice Court, District Attorney’s office, Juvenile Department and Circuit Court will be available. Handicapped access to the courthouse also remains available.

The Tillamook County Health Department will still be open. Public access will be closed off at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, but jail visitations will continue. All Tillamook County libraries and the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will close immediately.

The Tillamook County Fairgrounds is suspending all events of 250 people or more in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s mass gathering ban. Canceled and rescheduled events include the Spring Bazaar, Creamery Association meeting, roller derby practice, Collectors West Gun/Knife Show and the Headlight Herald Home & Garden Show.

“This is a very fluid situation and things are changing rapidly,” Yamamoto said.

Concerned about the impact of a possible COVID-19 spread in the area, Bell said with only a few intensive care beds, Tillamook County lacks the capacity to handle a serious outbreak.

Tests for COVID-19 conducted in Tillamook County County officials confirmed Friday, March 13, that tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Tillamook County. Test kits are reportedly in short supply.

