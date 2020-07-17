Tillamook County Public Health is reporting two additional cases of COVD-19 over the past two days bringing our total up to 22 cases of COVID-19 in Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Public Health knows this has generated community concern and a range of questions. A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ ) series will be coming out in the next several days from our local public health experts. Stay tuned for the FAQs on the Tillamook County Community Health Centers' Facebook page and website.
For community members with health concerns please contact the COVID-19 nurse information line at 503-842-3940.
Remember the best thing we can do to keep our community safe and healthy is follow the three “W”s from Governor Kate Brown’s office:
Wearing a face covering
Watching your distance
Wash, wash, wash, your hands
