Tillamook County Commissioners and the Tillamook and Wheeler City Councils each had meetings with short agendas during the week of May 15.
In Wheeler, the council adopted a budget for fiscal year 2024, while commissioners named May as “Older Americans Month” in Tillamook County.
The Wheeler budget was approved as recommended by the city’s budget committee, with a slight change made in the distribution of the parks budget on May 16. City Manager Mary Johnson also announced her resignation at the meeting, ahead of becoming Rockaway Beach’s city planner on June 1.
This departure led a public commenter to question whether the departure had anything to do with Mayor Doug Honeycutt’s part time residency in the community. Honeycutt took extreme offense at this suggestion and ended the meeting after Councilor Deanne Ragnell echoed the commenters’ concerns.
In addition to naming May “Older Americans Month” in Tillamook, county commissioners also approved a new policy for library community meeting spaces, prioritizing library, nonprofit and private rental usage, in that order. They further declared two vehicles, a 2001 Ford Explorer and 2004 Ford Ranger, belonging to the community development department as surplus, allowing for their disposal.
Tillamook City Council approved an initial expenditure of just over $59,000, as part of a total of $590,000 for a new sludge screw press for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The machine is necessary to convert wastewater into sludge for disposal through a process known as dewatering. The funding for the sludge screw press is being provided by a low interest loan that will be paid back from the sewer budget.
They also held a second reading on and approved updates to bring the city’s accessory dwelling units’ ordinance into compliance with state statute by removing off-street parking requirement and a call for units to be similar to the primary structure on the property.
