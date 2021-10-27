Tillamook County Library Foundation has an opening on its board. Founded in 1989, the foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. It was established and is run to accumulate and preserve an endowment, the interest from which is used to assist the Tillamook County Library system in realizing its mission: Empower residents and build a better community through learning, knowledge and inspiration.
Projects in 2021: The foundation is currently constructing a park adjacent to the main library building in Tillamook. This summer, the foundation purchased a color copier/scanner/FAX machine for each of the five branches and a FAX for the main building. Holiday cookie decorating kits purchased by the foundation will be supplied to all branches and the bookmobile to enable patrons throughout the county to participate in this popular craft program.
The board is looking for an individual who has at least some of the following traits/skills; however, all letters of interest will be given fair consideration.
*Resides in South or North County
*Is a member of the Latinx community
*Younger than retirement age
*Media savvy, looking to the possibility of managing the foundation website
*Investment savvy
*Able to attend in-person board meetings: second Thursday of each month at noon
*Above all—Passionate about the county library
There is no formal application. Please submit a letter of interest explaining why you would like to serve on the board and what you will bring to the board and the foundation it serves. The letter may be sent electronically to: tillamookcolibraryfoundation@gmail.com or mailed to:
Tillamook County Library Foundation
1716 Third ST
Tillamook OR 97141
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.