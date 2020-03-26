The Tillamook Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday, March 25, to send non-essential county employees home for two weeks, from Thursday, March 26, to Wednesday, April 8. This will extend the Tillamook County Library closures until at least April 8.
All items checked out from the Tillamook County Library have been renewed until April 28. There will be no overdues or fines during this closure. The library asks that you do not return your library materials until they re-open. Please do not loan your library materials to other people in order to reduce the spread of germs.
In lieu of services at the library locations, take advantage of the large “virtual library” online. Through the website(www.tillabook.org) you can access much information and entertainment from the comfort of your own home. They have audiobooks, e-books, movies, TV shows, music, graphic novels and more for you to enjoy without even stepping out of your house. You can even learn a foreign language using the Mango language learning system.
The library is raising the number of items that can be checked out from the virtual library and have now added 56 digital magazines you can check out on a new service called Flipster.
Feel free to call the library at 503-842-4792 to leave a message with any questions. They will be returning phone calls as quickly as possible.
