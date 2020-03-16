Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued Executive Order No. 2005 on Thursday, March 12, prohibiting large gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The order prohibits large social, spiritual and recreational gatherings of 250 people or more across the state.
Brown has ordered the implementation of social distancing measures recommending the cancellation of events hosting more than 10 persons in high risk populations. She has also closed all schools in the state of Oregon.
In compliance with these measures, and in following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Library Association, the Tillamook County Library has decided to close all its facilities effective immediately, as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. This includes libraries in Tillamook, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Pacific City, and the county Bookmobile.
The library plan is to reopen on Wednesday, April 1, but they will reevaluate the situation at that time and adjust their plan accordingly.
In lieu of services at library locations, take advantage of their large “virtual library” online. Through their website (www.tillabook.org) you can access much information and entertainment from the comfort of your own home. They have audiobooks, e-books, movies, TV shows, music, graphic novels and more for you to enjoy without even stepping out of your house. You can even learn a foreign language using their Mango language learning system.
The library is raising the number of items that can be checked out from their virtual library and hopes to be adding an online magazine database called Flipster.
Library staff will still be coming to work so please feel free to call at 503-842-4792. They can still answer reference questions, help with their virtual library and help in any way they can.
